ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kritikal-K
  4. Reviews

Kritikal-K reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kritikal-K.

Reviews

6

Avatar for lowkeyybren
Member since 2018
i found myself taking the maximum amount of naps as possible. great for insomnia; but personally, i prefer sativa strains because i don’t want to be sleeping my high away. i enjoyed this strain though. smell is loud as helllll
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gajdachloe
Member since 2017
made me sleep amazingly, was quite strong though, I got a headache after taking a couple tokes of it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Boruto
Member since 2019
I took a chop with this strain out my bong with 3 perculators after a chest workout and boyyyyy does it slap , i just cant sleep and am always with bad anxiety but this strain gives me a good high to bring me down from all that bullshit so i can have a nice relaxing day and good sleep ,whereas when ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for slavebyname
Member since 2017
One of the most powerfull strains i Everton tried, really great for night time, but to heavy for day time use ;) Realy smooth bits, and no munchies after smoking
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
write a review
Avatar for fakereview
Member since 2018
The high was great but the come down was a bit intense.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for metalfacedoom
Member since 2018
Very strong body high and couch lock. The taste is very unique but if I had to put it close to something it would be cheese mixed with a bit of a train wreck flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy