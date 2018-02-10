Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kritikal-K.
Reviews
6
lowkeyybren
Member since 2018
i found myself taking the maximum amount of naps as possible. great for insomnia; but personally, i prefer sativa strains because i don’t want to be sleeping my high away. i enjoyed this strain though. smell is loud as helllll
I took a chop with this strain out my bong with 3 perculators after a chest workout and boyyyyy does it slap , i just cant sleep and am always with bad anxiety but this strain gives me a good high to bring me down from all that bullshit so i can have a nice relaxing day and good sleep ,whereas when ...