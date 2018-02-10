Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company is a heavy indica ideal for the sore and sleepless. Described as “narcotic” in effect by Kannabia, Kritikal-K crosses Northern Lights and Critical, sprouting tight, emerald green buds that stink of lemon sorbet. The plants have an abundant yield for their zippy 55-day flowering time and are relatively easy to grow. Utilize Kritikal-K at the end of the day to best harness this strain’s sedating effects.
Kritikal-K
