Kush Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush Cake.
Kush Cake strain effects
Kush Cake strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
C........7
May 26, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
A couch-locker. I'm very spacey right now. Gave me a headache initially. I'm writing this now because I am going to forget. This may has taken me 20 minutes to write this, (ok 30). My eyelids are soo heavy. I have to close them. Nothing helps me sleep, but this does. :)
S........y
March 21, 2021
Fuck man, I was trying to review this shit when my computer had the wrong password saved, making me forget this funny ass post i had a whole high ago. It was like some fuckin black mirror shit dude. I literally..... LITERALLY changed my password, I was in a great mood. but then this google ass was like, Yo bro want me to save this password for you? And i was like sure dawg lemme at that shit. Brother-man had me lookin at bikes for about as long as a time shares salesman has ya trapped at a ski resort. Nobody wants it but it lured you in, right? It lured ya for the free feeling ride you were gonna have, and here you are, an hour later comtemplating smoking some more of this shit. 9 out of 10 professionals will smoke again.
J........3
April 11, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
It had a bit of the pepper feeling in the back of the throat. Otherwise the flavor reminded me of GSC. It is tingly and kind of buzzy throughout my limbs, but my head feels relatively focused. There is a fair bit of a euphoric feeling which did my my vision a little blurry. Stress and anxiety just drifted away. Everything feels better now. Mind and body.
K........y
May 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
30% Extremely nice, maybe even best bud i've ever smoked. Definitely the prettiest, Light green sharp orange hairs with lots of purple frost. Dispensaries by me sell out of Kush Cake within 2 days
T........s
March 12, 2021
Got me over here feeling like I’m on a cloud I’m so high lmfaoo yeah this is him..!! if you want to feel relaxed this the strain to get you feel it all through your whole body I would recommend this!
d........z
August 29, 2021
I was having a really bad day and this helped me get out of my head, focus on the positives, and enjoy some video games. I felt emotionally & spiritually uplifted and mentally chilled & un bothered. Awesome strain.
S........t
September 25, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I just picked up an 1/8 of this this morning. I've had baby buds long ago, but today they had full flower. 34.56% full flower. I had 2 hits, and I'm done for now. Pretty impressive to someone with 46 years of tolerance. Smells fruity with a hint of pine on opening the jar. Tastes the same going in, and a rather nondescript smell coming out. What's good about this is that it has couch-lock potential, which can be avoided if you keep track of how buzzed you are becoming. This is creeper weed and you can be knocked flat on your keister if you're not careful.
D........A
June 15, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This is a game changer for me, long time smoker who rarely gets surprised by a strain. This one is a delight, settle in with some tunes or a really cool movie! Isn't nature wonderful?