Fuck man, I was trying to review this shit when my computer had the wrong password saved, making me forget this funny ass post i had a whole high ago. It was like some fuckin black mirror shit dude. I literally..... LITERALLY changed my password, I was in a great mood. but then this google ass was like, Yo bro want me to save this password for you? And i was like sure dawg lemme at that shit. Brother-man had me lookin at bikes for about as long as a time shares salesman has ya trapped at a ski resort. Nobody wants it but it lured you in, right? It lured ya for the free feeling ride you were gonna have, and here you are, an hour later comtemplating smoking some more of this shit. 9 out of 10 professionals will smoke again.