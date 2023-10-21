Kush Crasher reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush Crasher.
Kush Crasher strain effects
Kush Crasher strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Depression
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
e........t
October 21, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Super dense light green bugs with subtle purple highlights and light orange hairs. Smell is really something else. Cheesy with a hint of pine and herbs. Taste is similar but with more of a classic kush profile. Hits hard and fast. I'm an experienced smoker and was blown away with a few hits. Tested at 28.94% THC. High is euphoric yet slightly anxiety producing, also couch lock. Good for pain and probably insomnia. Would recommend for experienced smokers only
s........0
February 10, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Packed this beautiful bud into my bowl with it's keif and I'm blasting off like James and Jessie! meowf! that's right!
l........5
February 9, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dense medium to small sized green buds with some purple thrown in there. This oz of Kush Crasher flower leaned toward to the Cake side as far as terps go. Smooth rips. Mellow, euphoric and sedating. Couch-locking. This is a good one for shutting down the mind and body and letting it get the rest it needs. Not the strain you want, necessarily, if you want to keep up high energy and focus. Overall, I’m pleased with this strain. I would get it again.
h........t
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I packed this super cheesy shit into my crafty+, and oh boy that taste on the first couple of hits is amazing. euphoric, makes me tired, so I smoke it at night 💨🥱🛌 it makes me really hungry though so that kinda sucks 8.3/10
k........g
April 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I've tried several phenos of Kush Crasher from Las Vegas to Oregon and every one of them has been 🔥. You can't go wrong with this one it's perfect for seasoned stoners as well as noobz!!! Don't pass this one up... Stay Twiztid!!
c........9
June 6, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is the a really appreciatively mellow strain. It has the smooth deep rich earthy sweet inhale and the exhale is a smooth woodsy vide. I can say it is a strong decent hitting strain for sure try it out.
G........1
June 29, 2024
Focused
Good flavor, felt focused and talkative.
T........7
September 2, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
It’s top teir behind megladon