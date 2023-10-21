Dense medium to small sized green buds with some purple thrown in there. This oz of Kush Crasher flower leaned toward to the Cake side as far as terps go. Smooth rips. Mellow, euphoric and sedating. Couch-locking. This is a good one for shutting down the mind and body and letting it get the rest it needs. Not the strain you want, necessarily, if you want to keep up high energy and focus. Overall, I’m pleased with this strain. I would get it again.