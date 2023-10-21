Kush Crasher
Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Kush Crasher is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 32%. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell us Kush Crasher effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Kush Crasher typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Kush Crasher is a couch-locking and sedating strain that can help you unwind and sleep at night. It has dark purple buds with pink hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kush Crasher strain effects
Kush Crasher strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Depression
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
