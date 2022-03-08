Kush Mint Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Kush Mint Cookies.
Kush Mint Cookies strain effects
Kush Mint Cookies strain flavors
Kush Mint Cookies strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Asthma
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
K........s
March 8, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Very loud. Not easily concealable. Gets you where you wanna go in a few breaths. 4/5 made me eat all my kids fruit snacks and my baby mama mad
D........4
June 29, 2021
i shit my pants it was so good oh yeah let’s goooo
M........m
May 1, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
xcellent strain relaxed and euphoric
B........f
July 13, 2021
This is an ADHD strain. You will be so happy and have the munchies and be energized and ready to get off your ass and do things but you will consistently forget what you were gonna do about 4 seconds after you have the thought.
b........n
April 8, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Great strain that knocks me on my ass for 3 hours , I’d say that being grown indoors is essential to this strain reaching its potential as it’s very trichrome rich and benefits greatly from its stickiness which is slightly citrus in its smell. I got a half Oz of some of the biggest nugs with great density and general quality for only 110 so Im a big fan of this strain
m........9
November 6, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
actually a great smoke for anytime of day. I prefer it in evenings and for bed time use. very smooth and calming feeling with uplifting easr.
E........7
December 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
this is a great strain for any time of the day really it's funny how and one of the descriptions said it's perfect for beginner cannabis consumers.lol I would love to see somebody smoke this for their first time... They'd be so baled it'd be hilarious but it is very very Strong... dialed in at 24%thca with 1.85% terps totaling %25.85 making it one of the tastiest exotic strains currently available. If you're a Terp Monster with Flower this is a Go-to.
D........0
April 1, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Dopest dope ive ever smoked!!