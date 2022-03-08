this is a great strain for any time of the day really it's funny how and one of the descriptions said it's perfect for beginner cannabis consumers.lol I would love to see somebody smoke this for their first time... They'd be so baled it'd be hilarious but it is very very Strong... dialed in at 24%thca with 1.85% terps totaling %25.85 making it one of the tastiest exotic strains currently available. If you're a Terp Monster with Flower this is a Go-to.