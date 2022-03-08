Kush Mint Cookies
aka Mint Cookies
Kush Mint Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Animal Cookies. Bred by Fig Farms, Kush Mint Cookies is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mint Cookies effects make them feel aroused, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mint Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Kush Mint Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of lemon, citrus, and blue cheese. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mint Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Kush Mint Cookies strain effects
Kush Mint Cookies strain flavors
Kush Mint Cookies strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Asthma
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
