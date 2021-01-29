Wowzerz this strain is just what I needed. My depression and anxiety has been really heavy lately and immediately after smoking this I started to just mellow out smoothly. I sat back in my seat as the body high came melting in. Easing away any stress I had in my mind and any aches I had in my body. I’m a bodybuilder so I was quite soar from a heavy arm day and now I’m completely relaxed from head to do. Aroused af! Super tingly. This is a very happy playful and sensual strain. It allows your thoughts to slow down all while still remaining functional, for the most part haha. Well that’s how it is hitting my cannabinoid system. I read reviews of people saying this will have you stuck. All tho I have been in the same place for an hour now. I believe I can get up and still be coherent through the day on this. Man am I feeling good. It feels dam good to say that haha. So Calming ;)