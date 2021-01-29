LA Kush Cake reviews
LA Kush Cake strain effects
LA Kush Cake strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
January 29, 2021
This is the best strain that I have ever smoked. You can use it in the morning as your coffee or as a dessert to wrap up your day. LA Kush Cake has a great taste. The bud is lime green, white, and orange w hints of purple. If NE sold Ounces of LA Kush Cake I would pick it up weekly. LA Kush Cake is on the same level w a Durban, Sour D, Bio Jesus, Ice Cream Man, effects wise. It looks like all of these buds combined. It smells amazing. I smoke 2 grams a day on average and have gone to every dispensary close to Fall River including Green leaf in Portsmouth RI. I no longer go to NE anymore because I found much better deals on bud elsewhere but... LA Kush Cake is without a doubt my number one go to. If your wondering what’s the best bud to buy... you found it! Enjoy! *Smoking this bud out of a “clean” bowl will make the experience that much better...
March 10, 2021
Wowzerz this strain is just what I needed. My depression and anxiety has been really heavy lately and immediately after smoking this I started to just mellow out smoothly. I sat back in my seat as the body high came melting in. Easing away any stress I had in my mind and any aches I had in my body. I’m a bodybuilder so I was quite soar from a heavy arm day and now I’m completely relaxed from head to do. Aroused af! Super tingly. This is a very happy playful and sensual strain. It allows your thoughts to slow down all while still remaining functional, for the most part haha. Well that’s how it is hitting my cannabinoid system. I read reviews of people saying this will have you stuck. All tho I have been in the same place for an hour now. I believe I can get up and still be coherent through the day on this. Man am I feeling good. It feels dam good to say that haha. So Calming ;)
November 23, 2020
I REALLY like this strain! It's a great combination of relaxation, euphoria, happiness... And maybe the perfect amount of horniness LOL!!! Seriously though, it's a wonderful full body and mind high. Don't smoke this if you have anything you need to do because you're pretty much gonna just melt into whatever surface you're on and you're gonna love every splendid second of it. 😊
December 9, 2020
Just picked up some LAK#11 from Curaleaf, gotta say this is one of the best strains I've ever had. The smell is incredible, real earthy and sweet almost chocolatey. Flavor is fantastic if you vaporize it, just be warned if you smoke lol... it'll put you in space quick. Effects are super relaxing, helps ease anxiety a ton but isn't couchlocking. Is definitely great for sleep but I can also go out or ride my bike with it if I'm in the mood. Definitely worth a puff
October 8, 2020
Beautiful dense buds with bright purple leaves. Gorgeous. Smells skunky and flowery sweet. High is a heavy hit indica, very uplifting, calming. After your buzz you can easily take another hit, not a lot of negatives with this one. Great for anxiety, pain, nausea. New favourite Indica.
October 7, 2021
I am a big fan of Wedding Cake, which led me to find this strain. It is my new favorite. I struggle with a fun mixture of anxiety, depress and a chronic thyroid illness. The strain was instantly relaxing but doesn't leave you glued to the couch. My thyroid means that my sex drive is shot; LA Kush Cake took care of that as well. Along with my sex drive, I have body dysmorphia so it can be hard to feel sexy. LA Kush Cake helped with my anxiety so I was not so worried about how I feel about myself. I also struggle with disordered eating. LA Kush Cake made me hungry without going full-blown munchies. I ate a proper dinner and a small peanut butter cup!
December 2, 2020
One sexy strain, she’s got looks, taste and a psychedelic sex appeal. Smoking this flower from a glass pipe will send you over the moon.
October 28, 2022
Great example of an indica. Not sure why leafly lists Super Sour Diesel as a similar strain? That’s unbelievably horrible to tell consumers that. They are no where near similar in any way shape or form. If you’re an indica fan, this is for you.