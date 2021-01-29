stock photo similar to LA Kush Cake
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

LA Kush Cake

aka Los Angeles Kush Cake, LA Kush Cake #11, Los Angeles Kush, Los Angeles Cake

LA Kush Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Kush Cake" and "LA Kush Cake #11," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

Questions about LA Kush Cake

Is LA Kush Cake an indica or sativa?

LA Kush Cake is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.

How does LA Kush Cake make you feel?

LA Kush Cake makes you feel relaxed, euphoric, and aroused.

How does LA Kush Cake taste?

LA Kush Cake tastes earthy with vanilla and pepper undertones.

What terpenes are in LA Kush Cake?

LA Kush Cake features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to LA Kush Cake?

Strains similar to LA Kush Cake include Super Sour Diesel, Platinum Punch Remix, and Liberty Haze.

LA Kush Cake strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Sleepy

LA Kush Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    17% of people say it helps with Pain
LA Kush Cake strain reviews236

January 29, 2021
This is the best strain that I have ever smoked. You can use it in the morning as your coffee or as a dessert to wrap up your day. LA Kush Cake has a great taste. The bud is lime green, white, and orange w hints of purple. If NE sold Ounces of LA Kush Cake I would pick it up weekly. LA Kush Cake is on the same level w a Durban, Sour D, Bio Jesus, Ice Cream Man, effects wise. It looks like all of these buds combined. It smells amazing. I smoke 2 grams a day on average and have gone to every dispensary close to Fall River including Green leaf in Portsmouth RI. I no longer go to NE anymore because I found much better deals on bud elsewhere but... LA Kush Cake is without a doubt my number one go to. If your wondering what’s the best bud to buy... you found it! Enjoy! *Smoking this bud out of a “clean” bowl will make the experience that much better...
156 people found this helpful
March 10, 2021
Wowzerz this strain is just what I needed. My depression and anxiety has been really heavy lately and immediately after smoking this I started to just mellow out smoothly. I sat back in my seat as the body high came melting in. Easing away any stress I had in my mind and any aches I had in my body. I’m a bodybuilder so I was quite soar from a heavy arm day and now I’m completely relaxed from head to do. Aroused af! Super tingly. This is a very happy playful and sensual strain. It allows your thoughts to slow down all while still remaining functional, for the most part haha. Well that’s how it is hitting my cannabinoid system. I read reviews of people saying this will have you stuck. All tho I have been in the same place for an hour now. I believe I can get up and still be coherent through the day on this. Man am I feeling good. It feels dam good to say that haha. So Calming ;)
122 people found this helpful
November 23, 2020
I REALLY like this strain! It's a great combination of relaxation, euphoria, happiness... And maybe the perfect amount of horniness LOL!!! Seriously though, it's a wonderful full body and mind high. Don't smoke this if you have anything you need to do because you're pretty much gonna just melt into whatever surface you're on and you're gonna love every splendid second of it. 😊
55 people found this helpful
