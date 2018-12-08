ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

L.A.K. Federal Reserve

L.A.K. Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve by Los Angeles Kush is another heavy indica cut out of Southern California. Created by crossing SFV OG with a special Los Angeles Kush phenotype, this strain offers deep relaxation and sedation. Federal Reserve's terpene profile is strong and pungent, smelling of pine, gas, and skunk. Its body effects can help sooth minor physical pain and help nullify stress and anxiety.   

Avatar for MacAngelo10
Member since 2018
The strongest Indica I have had. A powerful high that is perfect if you want to relax and clear your mind.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Loonitunes
Member since 2018
Chronic back patiently over 30 years this is the best sleep Med I have ever got I only use it at night. Highly recommended. Love love love it. Trust me I've tried hundreds throughout the years
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bruford74
Member since 2018
WOW!!!! This is absolutely the best strain I've ever had. It is perfect for me because unlike most strains, I can vaporize tons of this flower all night without a hint of anxiety or paranoia, which I'm very prone to. I get tons of euphoria without one bit of anxiousness. LA Kush it's always delicio...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for InTheMorning
Member since 2018
This is such a smooth smoke from the LA Kush disposable pen. The taste is impeccable and not too fruity, very natural and with a hint of pine and wood. The high is pure relaxation, smoke a little bit too much can your head off into dreamland, but mostly it is incredible for anxiety and relievin...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Federal Reserve OG by Los Angeles Kush is a rare heavy Indica containing 27% THC. The full evergreen buds have light orange pistils with fine crystal trichomes. A pungent pine, skunk, & fuel is the scent & flavor profile. This night time strain made me happy, calm, & mellow with a sedated body relax...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

SFV OG
L.A.K. Federal Reserve

