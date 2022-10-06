Larry Lovestein reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Larry Lovestein.
Larry Lovestein strain effects
Larry Lovestein strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
m........9
October 6, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Recently having weed legalized in NJ soon after moving here 2 months prior, I was optimistic. As old as I am, along with the amount I've actually smoked before, I only recently learned to appreciate Sativa! Always having been: "Smoke some Indica, and have someone dump me on a couch; I'm happy." But this is one of those strains that surprisingly really helped my adult ADD. Plus it's really nice to feel happy & awake on a sunny day! 🌞 😎
c........t
July 15, 2022
you know why you’re here… roll it how you like turn on the velvet revival & prepare to journey just get it #ripmalcom
m........n
November 20, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
RIP mac
e........r
September 25, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Overall satisfaction. Nice head high! Great taste.
h........3
February 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This strain offers a beautiful head high. Energetic, focused and happy. It is great for hanging with friends or to be productive and get work done. No couch lock crash at the end and doesn't make you raid the fridge. Flavor profile is fruity and herby. Larry Lovestein has become one of my new favorites.
N........4
February 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
I was surprised by how pungent and potent this stuff is. I was greeted with a citric pine-sol diesel fuel smell with just a hint of chemical and kushy/hashiness. One of my favorite terpene profiles, and the bud itself was so sticky that I was afraid it would be too wet to smoke it. But it burned just fine, tasted great, and wasn't harsh on the lungs at all! Which is a must for me. The high was definitely cerebral and energetic, a classic sativa headrush that made me annoying by how much I talked everyone's head off. I smoked it at night but it would make a perfect daytime smoke. The only reason I'm not giving this five stars is because I prefer a slightly more gassy/skunky and slightly less hashy profile, but this is close enough and a stellar high and smoke.
f........c
October 28, 2023
Great strain🤌🏻🤌🏻 in both flower and concentrate
b........h
April 28, 2024
Energetic
Focused
If Mac Miller was her he would be astonished and grateful for such an amazing strain! Rest easy king 🤴