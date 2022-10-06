I was surprised by how pungent and potent this stuff is. I was greeted with a citric pine-sol diesel fuel smell with just a hint of chemical and kushy/hashiness. One of my favorite terpene profiles, and the bud itself was so sticky that I was afraid it would be too wet to smoke it. But it burned just fine, tasted great, and wasn't harsh on the lungs at all! Which is a must for me. The high was definitely cerebral and energetic, a classic sativa headrush that made me annoying by how much I talked everyone's head off. I smoked it at night but it would make a perfect daytime smoke. The only reason I'm not giving this five stars is because I prefer a slightly more gassy/skunky and slightly less hashy profile, but this is close enough and a stellar high and smoke.