Recently having weed legalized in NJ soon after moving here 2 months prior, I was optimistic. As old as I am, along with the amount I've actually smoked before, I only recently learned to appreciate Sativa! Always having been: "Smoke some Indica, and have someone dump me on a couch; I'm happy." But this is one of those strains that surprisingly really helped my adult ADD. Plus it's really nice to feel happy & awake on a sunny day! 🌞 😎