Larry Lovestein
Larry Lovestein is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Chemdawg #4. Larry Lovestein is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Larry Lovestein’s effects include feeling uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Larry Lovestein when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, PTSD, and stress. Bred by Skunk House Seeds, Larry Lovestein features flavors with floral, citrus and sage tones. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. The average price of Larry Lovestein typically ranges from $40-$50 for 1/8. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Larry Lovestein, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Larry Lovestein strain effects
Larry Lovestein strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
