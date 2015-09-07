ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for GuatemalanGorilla
Member since 2018
Nice feel, great smell and down to earth high. it hits really smooth as well
CreativeEnergeticHungry
Avatar for Prosparody
Member since 2018
Not a very clean high, caused confusion and agitated psychosis/paranoia. Tasted harsh and smelled bad. Could have been a bad batch but I'm not trying it again.
Avatar for scootsmybootz
Member since 2017
hazy, intense and very uplifting. Super kiefy and
Avatar for Doodle-Oop
Member since 2017
I like the taste, It's fairly relaxing and helps a bit with my pain. It also provided me with a little more energy than usual. Overall I enjoyed this strain.
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for casualbudigniter
Member since 2017
has a great high. happy and alert. great for socializing! found you get a headache when coming down though. definetly a decent strain.
FocusedHappy
Avatar for inbee317
Member since 2014
a bit more relaxed than i was shooting for, but I tend to need more energizing strains to not pass out. taste was nice. I took it slow, and it still hit me hard.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for thijs1981nl
Member since 2016
I don't know if it's me, or just a bad batch, but my first impression is that it costs a lot of money for an overrated strain. For as far as I can call it a high, the effect kicks in immediately. It feels kind of relaximg. Unfortunately I miss a hazy feeling, which you woyld expect from this strain...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mellowchuck202
Member since 2017
Great Sativa with no paranoia or jitters. Smells like purple haze and tastes like lavender. Great morning medicine. Uplifting. 5/5
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused