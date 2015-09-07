Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I don't know if it's me, or just a bad batch, but my first impression is that it costs a lot of money for an overrated strain.
For as far as I can call it a high, the effect kicks in immediately. It feels kind of relaximg. Unfortunately I miss a hazy feeling, which you woyld expect from this strain...