ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lavender Haze
  • Leafly flower of Lavender Haze

Sativa

Lavender Haze

Lavender Haze

Lavender Haze is a lovely cross of G-13 Haze and Lavender. It’s known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple. The buds have a strong floral aroma that will make you think of a fresh sprig of lavender blooms. This hybrid has some great balanced effects to both lift your mood and provide some strong body relaxation. Light enough to pursue energetic activities but strong enough to erase pain and maybe ease you to sleep, Lavender Haze is a great daytime choice. Plants of this strain can be grown both indoors and out, with indoor flowering happening between 8 and 9 weeks.

Reviews

31

Show all

Avatar for DarthVapor
Member since 2012
I picked up an 8th of this from Phoenix Caregivers in Arizona. This is a VERY powerful haze. I tried a few tokes and am very hazy. But also very focused and aware. This is a must have for any Haze fan. I tried Purple Haze before and this is right up there, more powerful tho. I will append this if t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for hlpsptsd1
Member since 2015
This strain is a pleasure to use! Amazing taste! Great energy without paranoia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
friend and i went ham on our mess of a room And cleaned this shit for two hours spotless. just wanted it to get done and felt like i could accomplish almost anything. didn't notice anything negative, i have depression as well and this bud gave a real nice indica high. fuckin CRON -503
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for jajajajohnson
Member since 2011
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for larrycerv
Member since 2014
I love this strain!! haha had four bowls of it, very nice head high, haven't had a nice haze like this in a while. It's like Leafly states, nice for late afternoon, evening for a relaxed, uplifting mood. Excited I got over a half of this 😁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Lavender
parent
Strain
Lavender Haze

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Lavender HazeUser uploaded image of Lavender HazeUser uploaded image of Lavender HazeUser uploaded image of Lavender HazeUser uploaded image of Lavender HazeUser uploaded image of Lavender HazeUser uploaded image of Lavender Haze
more
photos