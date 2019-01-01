ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Leia OG
  • Leafly flower of Leia OG

Hybrid

Leia OG

Leia OG

Another addition to the Gage Green Group’s Private Collection, Leia OG is a cross of the famous Mazar x Blueberry OG and their powerhouse Grape Stomper OG. The goal of the cross is OG all the way, with a candy fuel aroma, dense buds, crazy trichome production, and an out-of-this-world high. Give Leia OG a shot if you’re looking for a strain that will make you laugh and float away.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Stomper OG
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
Leia OG