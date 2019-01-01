Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Another addition to the Gage Green Group’s Private Collection, Leia OG is a cross of the famous Mazar x Blueberry OG and their powerhouse Grape Stomper OG. The goal of the cross is OG all the way, with a candy fuel aroma, dense buds, crazy trichome production, and an out-of-this-world high. Give Leia OG a shot if you’re looking for a strain that will make you laugh and float away.