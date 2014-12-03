We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Energetic 61%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 54%
Focused 47%
Euphoric 39%
Stress 36%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 25%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 10%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Reviews
133
Dracoxantana
Member since 2019
makes me Very happy and makes my environment feel positive . i’m not really see how it makes some energizing because i’m really calm rn. the on probably i have is this is my body twitches when standing
Great high. Smoked it with some friends hungover and watched football and we were cracking up the entire time.
Smoked too much by myself before and it can def send you down a rabbit hole questioning every life decision you have made. As long as you take it slowly you will have a good time.