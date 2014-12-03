ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Jack
  4. Reviews

Lemon Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Jack.

Effects

Show all

91 people reported 699 effects
Energetic 61%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 54%
Focused 47%
Euphoric 39%
Stress 36%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 25%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 10%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

133

Avatar for Dracoxantana
Member since 2019
makes me Very happy and makes my environment feel positive . i’m not really see how it makes some energizing because i’m really calm rn. the on probably i have is this is my body twitches when standing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TeenageRicer420
Member since 2019
Good high just 1 bowl got me and my girl faded
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Sfhaze
Member since 2019
Great high. Smoked it with some friends hungover and watched football and we were cracking up the entire time. Smoked too much by myself before and it can def send you down a rabbit hole questioning every life decision you have made. As long as you take it slowly you will have a good time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ciaratristan
Member since 2018
Considerably strong and produces an impressive high for a sativa strain. I would highly recommend this strain to anyone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Jasimbeg
Member since 2019
I had this with a mix of grape pie in form of grape head from jungle boys packs it was brilliant the high was smooth long lasting and a great bud to chill out with and generally uplifting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Notoriginal841
Member since 2019
I love the racing thoughts of Jack Herer, and I love a good lemon scent/taste, but this was Jack Herer with anxiety. Not a fan, and I love sativas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for bangAbong3000
Member since 2019
The strain was better than my expectations. Starts off with a smooth scent of lemons burning and the smoke has a very nice taste. Ended up with a good 3 gram joint that gave me one huge appetite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cs05190
Member since 2017
I've never had such an energetic strain. I see a lot of reviews about paranoia, but I didn't get that at all. just happy and energetic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy