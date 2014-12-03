ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 134 reviews

Lemon Jack

Lemon Jack

While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.

91 people reported 699 effects
Energetic 61%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 54%
Focused 47%
Euphoric 39%
Stress 36%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 25%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 10%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Lemon Jack
Strain child
Lemon Créme
child

