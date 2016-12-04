ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Larry Lavender reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Larry Lavender.

Avatar for Snosrap
Member since 2019
Is this the same as Lindsay OG, which I have heard is “Lemon Larry”
Avatar for weekdaybender
Member since 2018
Uplifted! Lemonade taste in and out Alert
ArousedCreativeEnergeticTingly
Avatar for marymarymaryj
Member since 2017
I took a walk out by the main lake in my town in a more seculded wooded area. I had such a special relaxing time after vaping the flower of this strain; which was also quite tasty. I was walking way slower than usual at certain times but could still go faster if I wanted. I was feeling very in-tune ...
Avatar for monkeystar28
Member since 2018
This is my very first review. Such a hidden gem! For me (with a complex list of ailments), this covered every bit of remedy needed! Lexapro-anxiety &amp; depression is a complete 0 intensity with this strain. Adderall IR 4 x a day - severe adhd has been lowered to twice a day at a lower dose! Xanax...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Kaezia
Member since 2017
This strain is one of my favourites. Very chill, relaxing high. Also found it relieved a bit of pain.
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Elguapo195
Member since 2017
definitely a must try, very soothing without melting you into the couch
Avatar for leilei16
Member since 2016
didn't really like it didn't really feel a head change really kinda disappointed
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Wow ! Do I ever love this Lemon flavoured strain a cross of Lemon Larry Kush to a Lavender. I haver rarely seen or heard of this one, but its understandable that it's produced south of the 49th parallel that it's made it a very popular strain in SOCAL. This 70% indica and 30% sativa yield a very...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy