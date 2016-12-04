Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I took a walk out by the main lake in my town in a more seculded wooded area. I had such a special relaxing time after vaping the flower of this strain; which was also quite tasty. I was walking way slower than usual at certain times but could still go faster if I wanted. I was feeling very in-tune ...
This is my very first review. Such a hidden gem! For me (with a complex list of ailments), this covered every bit of remedy needed! Lexapro-anxiety & depression is a complete 0 intensity with this strain. Adderall IR 4 x a day - severe adhd has been lowered to twice a day at a lower dose! Xanax...
Wow ! Do I ever love this Lemon flavoured strain a cross of Lemon Larry Kush to a Lavender. I haver rarely seen or heard of this one, but its understandable that it's produced south of the 49th parallel that it's made it a very popular strain in SOCAL.
This 70% indica and 30% sativa yield a very...