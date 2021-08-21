Lemon Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Mints.
Lemon Mints strain effects
Lemon Mints strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
H........9
August 21, 2021
Relaxed
I just finishing up a joint about 10 minutes ago. First, the taste. It is fantastic. As others have already stated, it has a strong lemon flavor with a pepper finish. The exhale through my nose was wonderful. The high. At present I have a nice head high, I am calm, and am experiencing no paranoia. There's a slight tightness around my eyes, which I love. My body feels relaxed and lose. I am sitting and listening to some world music right now, and I feel super chill. Not sure what else to say. I am high. It works.
S........5
June 15, 2021
Happy
Dry mouth
I got this strain today and I’m writing this review as I smoke by 2nd joint and I must say it has a nice lemon 🍋 taste and it smells great! I do not feel a very strong head high….wack lol overall an okay strain I would give it a good 6.5/10 PS I do smoke a lot to so if you a heavy smoker I don’t think this will do much to you just my two cents I hope this helps everyone that comes across my review and maybe we can relate haha
O........d
May 4, 2021
Very sweet lemon pepper taste. It has the citrus flavor without much sour and has a strong pepper final flavor. I found it easy to smoke but by the end of the joint the lemon was very strong and the pepper was almost overwhelming. Has a good relaxing head change by the time I finished smoking. Very relaxing and delicious. Reminds me of lemon pepper chicken.
s........x
September 1, 2022
Relaxed
I’m kind of new to cannabis. Smoked here and there when I was younger but never that much. This was recommended by the staff at the local dispensary when I asked for something to help me unwind from work and manage pain. I have to say it does what I was looking for. After a stressful day of work this helps put me in a relaxed mood and I’ve been sleeping like a baby every night. I also have chronic pain in my neck and back from an accident and this seems to be helping quite a bit.
B........8
January 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
relaxing high, very light/floating feeling throughout the body, and a nice warm resting feeling from behind my eyes. and I'm only 1 bong in... I can't for the life of me figure out why all these reviews are saying it's a weaker strain, you'll have to smoke more of it, "if only it were stronger..." My eighth from Grassroots clocks in at 24.7% THC. hardly what I'd call a "weak strain". or maybe y'all just been getting trash. I'm in PA so it's all medical, which I prefer because 1.) it's tax tax-free (!!!) and 2.) everything in it is lab tested: THCa, THCv, CGBA, CBG, total & individual terpene levels, etc... quality control that I just don't find in states where it's legal. NJ is legal and 10 mins from me, and the weed they sell that isn't Medical, is straight trash- mids at best. My eigth was full of stems, way overpriced (literally twice the price- $97+ tax for a gram of shatter?!? wtf?!?) eighths for $60 of "Uncle Jessup's Mock-Cooter Stew Moutain Haze" or some ridiculous, moonshine type name. anyway, I recommend Lemon Mints wholeheartedly. I mean, Kush Mints is one of its parents, how can you possibly go wrong on just that alone?
s........o
April 6, 2021
Very unique citrus strain with a peppery undertone. Leaves a candy-like aftertaste, in a good way. Absolutely beautiful and pungent flower. Might creep up on you if you have a low tolerance.
v........o
March 30, 2022
Energetic
Happy
top 5 strains and definitely my favorite taste & aroma of all time -- bud smells like lemon and cornbread before it's smoked but quickly gains a peppery quality like lemon chicken once it's lit. taste is amazing from beginning to end. good anxiety strain, relaxing but energizing so you can calm down and get your shit together. fun and pleasant high when you smoke enough of it, although not the strongest.
b........e
September 28, 2021
Relaxed
[Review for Nirvana's Lemon Kush Mints; sun-grown; harvested 06/21] Nice citrus bouquet on the nose. The flower was pliable and versatile, packing a nice bowl and grinding evenly for rolling. Relaxation and mild lethargy set on quickly, followed by a mood improvement. I'm not sure if other distributors have THC levels of 27%, but this will probably couch-lock new or infrequent users. Regular consumers will enjoy a low-productivty after-work evening strain that won't send one straight to bed.