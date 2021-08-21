relaxing high, very light/floating feeling throughout the body, and a nice warm resting feeling from behind my eyes. and I'm only 1 bong in... I can't for the life of me figure out why all these reviews are saying it's a weaker strain, you'll have to smoke more of it, "if only it were stronger..." My eighth from Grassroots clocks in at 24.7% THC. hardly what I'd call a "weak strain". or maybe y'all just been getting trash. I'm in PA so it's all medical, which I prefer because 1.) it's tax tax-free (!!!) and 2.) everything in it is lab tested: THCa, THCv, CGBA, CBG, total & individual terpene levels, etc... quality control that I just don't find in states where it's legal. NJ is legal and 10 mins from me, and the weed they sell that isn't Medical, is straight trash- mids at best. My eigth was full of stems, way overpriced (literally twice the price- $97+ tax for a gram of shatter?!? wtf?!?) eighths for $60 of "Uncle Jessup's Mock-Cooter Stew Moutain Haze" or some ridiculous, moonshine type name. anyway, I recommend Lemon Mints wholeheartedly. I mean, Kush Mints is one of its parents, how can you possibly go wrong on just that alone?