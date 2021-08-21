I just finishing up a joint about 10 minutes ago. First, the taste. It is fantastic. As others have already stated, it has a strong lemon flavor with a pepper finish. The exhale through my nose was wonderful. The high. At present I have a nice head high, I am calm, and am experiencing no paranoia. There's a slight tightness around my eyes, which I love. My body feels relaxed and lose. I am sitting and listening to some world music right now, and I feel super chill. Not sure what else to say. I am high. It works.