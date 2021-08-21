stock photo similar to Lemon Mints
HybridTHC 22%CBG 2%

Lemon Mints

Lemon Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kush Mints with Lemon Meringue Pie. This strain is potent and produces uplifting and relaxing effects. Lemon Mints features terpenes like caryophyllene and limonene, which lend to a tasty citrus flavor profile. This strain is best enjoyed during the late afternoon or evening hours, as the indica qualities may become sedating to some consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Mints to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia, stress, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Mints

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Lemon Mints strain effects

Reported by 43 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Lemon Mints strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lemon Mints products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lemon Mints near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lemon Mints strain reviews43

August 21, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
I just finishing up a joint about 10 minutes ago. First, the taste. It is fantastic. As others have already stated, it has a strong lemon flavor with a pepper finish. The exhale through my nose was wonderful. The high. At present I have a nice head high, I am calm, and am experiencing no paranoia. There's a slight tightness around my eyes, which I love. My body feels relaxed and lose. I am sitting and listening to some world music right now, and I feel super chill. Not sure what else to say. I am high. It works.
24 people found this helpful
June 15, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Dry mouth
I got this strain today and I’m writing this review as I smoke by 2nd joint and I must say it has a nice lemon 🍋 taste and it smells great! I do not feel a very strong head high….wack lol overall an okay strain I would give it a good 6.5/10 PS I do smoke a lot to so if you a heavy smoker I don’t think this will do much to you just my two cents I hope this helps everyone that comes across my review and maybe we can relate haha
15 people found this helpful
May 4, 2021
Very sweet lemon pepper taste. It has the citrus flavor without much sour and has a strong pepper final flavor. I found it easy to smoke but by the end of the joint the lemon was very strong and the pepper was almost overwhelming. Has a good relaxing head change by the time I finished smoking. Very relaxing and delicious. Reminds me of lemon pepper chicken.
13 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight