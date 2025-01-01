Lemon Pedalz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gas Pedal and (Lemonade x Oz Kush). This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its delightful citrusy flavor and balanced effects, Lemon Pedalz is a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, Lemon Pedalz is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency offers a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Lemon Pedalz induces feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a touch of euphoria. This strain is known for its ability to alleviate stress and boost mood, making it a favorite for unwinding and socializing. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Lemon Pedalz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Lemon Pedalz features flavors that combine zesty lemon with sweet and fruity notes, creating a refreshing and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrus aroma and potential mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Lemon Pedalz typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those seeking a high-quality cannabis experience. Lemon Pedalz is a strain that combines the best of both sativa and indica worlds, making it a well-balanced choice for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of consuming Lemon Pedalz, we encourage you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback helps the cannabis community discover and appreciate the exceptional qualities of this distinct strain.