Lemon Pound Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Pound Cake.
Lemon Pound Cake strain effects
Reported by 73 real people like you
Lemon Pound Cake strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
s........1
June 19, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
flower smells amazing, perfect amount of sticky and kinda peppery aftertaste. Got me very high but I was also functional, it gave me the motivation to get my class work done.
s........o
August 14, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Picked this up from Strawberry Fields in North Pueblo, CO. What a looker this one is: Deep emerald green leaves contrast perfectly with the hairs being a deep, dark red velvety color. Strong scent of plump yellow lemons(!) right from the pop, with some slight gas/diesel-y type aromas. Excellent for getting things done. This is a euphoric, energetic strain. I liken it a lot to Lemon OG Haze, but not quite as much as the pure stimulant effects of Super Lemon Haze. I definitely recommend it for mornings, to-do lists, lecture notes... 😅
H........f
February 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
What body? I feel like a haply floating consciousness, giggly and full of love. This is a good strain. It cut through some pretty severe fatigue. First I napped and then I did some cleaning! it also helped with my fibro pain and nausea. Yes please!
J........l
June 17, 2021
great psychoactive but causing anxiety
s........1
February 5, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
As a cannabis connoisseur with extensive experience this strain was a very delicious citrus flavor with a sweet aroma smoke. I usually have anxiety with a high percentage strain but was completely calm minded. I did feel very focused after this smoke with cotton mouth like a mf! LOVED overall. 10/10 -✌🏼
T........9
December 29, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Amazing strain definitely gets the job done and is one of the more pure hybrids that I have had. If you are wanting more of an indica you can lean into that side. While still being able to have a more energetic high you can lean to that as well.
g........1
November 12, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Picked some up and was eager to try, definitely great if you wanna be talkative. I couldn’t shut the hell up about anything. Got on my gf’s nerves a little lol. Honestly tho, great bud, hits quick and hasn’t made me too drowsy on the come down.
a........1
February 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is one of the strongest strains I ever done. I did one hit and it hit me harder than any strain I have done! The strain I have is 29 percent.It helped with my neuropathy. Took the burn off my legs!