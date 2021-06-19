Picked this up from Strawberry Fields in North Pueblo, CO. What a looker this one is: Deep emerald green leaves contrast perfectly with the hairs being a deep, dark red velvety color. Strong scent of plump yellow lemons(!) right from the pop, with some slight gas/diesel-y type aromas. Excellent for getting things done. This is a euphoric, energetic strain. I liken it a lot to Lemon OG Haze, but not quite as much as the pure stimulant effects of Super Lemon Haze. I definitely recommend it for mornings, to-do lists, lecture notes... 😅