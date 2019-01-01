Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Gage Green Genetics crossed Lemon Thai with Chemdog Sour Diesel to create Lemon Stomper. Lemon Stomper is a sugar-coated crowd pleaser and a must-try for anyone who has fallen in love with its grape flavored sister strain, Grape Stomper.