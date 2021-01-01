Hybrid
Lemon Wookie Glue
No effects reported
Strain Details
Lemon Wookie Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Wookie and Glue. This strain is rich in terpenes, offering an lemon and pine flavors with a gassy aroma. If you love the classic and piney taste of Jack Herer, you’ll love this strain too. Unlike Jack Herer, Lemon Wookie Glue will bring you down into a state of calm and relaxation.
Shop local
write a review
Shop deals on weed near you
We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects