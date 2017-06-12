ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lemonhead OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Lemonhead OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer's mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

Effects

    Reviews

    83

    zenmama2000
    Member since 2017
    Holy guacamole this is some great bud. Some of the most beautiful I've ever seen. High thc% ...did I mention freaking gorgeous?! Smells veryyyy lemony. Ok on to the smoke...smooth and tasty, 2 puffs and my stresses melt away. Highly recommend. I got mine at Herbal Wellness Center.
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxed
    Mike18040
    Member since 2016
    Very nice flower with an awesome head and body high. I can still function very well while using this strain. I don't couch lock and it doesn't wipe me out like some other indica hybrids. Works well with pain and melts any anxiety away. Definitely one of my favorites.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxed
    hi2
    Member since 2013
    Extraordinary cannabis. Gives you that perma smile. Everything's hilarious and blissful at the same time. My kind of weed. Heard someone in the dispensary waiting room raving about it, so I purchased an eighth. I'll probably go back for more. If you were upset about something you will absolute...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    slothBOP
    Member since 2017
    Lemonhead OG is definitely a good sativa dominate hybrid! It gives you this focused, uplifted and euphoric sativa high with a nice indica relaxed kick to it but not overwhelming that will get you couch locked. The flavor has this very fresh floral like taste to it that is very smooth with a pungent ...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    dlschueler
    Member since 2017
    February is my least favorite winter month in Maryland. I've usually exhausted my imagination of indoor projects (not an indoor kind of person). The challenge to stay motivated and keep my mood optimistic during this month is usually met w/defeat. Tried this incredible strain in its concentrated for...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    C4
    parent
    Second strain parent
    OG Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Lemonhead OG

