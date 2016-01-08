ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
42 people reported 299 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 50%
Pain 33%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 26%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for Wend420
Member since 2019
Very quick acting Indica, killed my anxiety almost immediately. Used a nice little piece of PRISM shatter with my water vape pipe. Amazing skunky fruit citrusy terpene flavor. Best concentrate I’ve had in a while. Only downside is it’s $75 for 1g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lightsnow13
Member since 2019
Definitely a sleep weed. Cure for my insomnia nights.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for bigdong46
Member since 2019
This strain is great for both daytime and night time use, as smaller amounts are extremely stimulating while larger amounts can be sedating. It is definitely able to leave you couch locked. Very potent compared to the thc percentage, as I found a little bit goes a long way. I recommend this strain f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Aceofacez10
Member since 2017
Very relaxing but you can still get things done or mull over a problem that's troubling you. Intensely uplifting and slightly dreamlike. OCD or ADD sufferers give this a try!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for bsmith8592
Member since 2018
THC percentage is low when compared the potency of effects. Great pain relief and body relaxation. This strain induces great indica dominate effects. Impress others by insisting they compare it to any other strain. I'm surprised it doesn't receive better reviews. So wrote I this, my first review. I'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Hiei1029
Member since 2019
Took a little while to hit me. When it did it wasn’t a couch lock type. It was alittle head high for awhile but turned to a body high and eventually put me to sleep. Good for video games and right before bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Relly110
Member since 2018
Really potent knocks me on my ass every time!!! I love the hues of purple
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Neuhaus_Neucar
Member since 2019
I have pain in all places.This strain help melt all that away. Great stuff. Wish I could find a stronger one in my area though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly