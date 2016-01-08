We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 50%
Pain 33%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 26%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
54
Wend420
Member since 2019
Very quick acting Indica, killed my anxiety almost immediately. Used a nice little piece of PRISM shatter with my water vape pipe. Amazing skunky fruit citrusy terpene flavor. Best concentrate I’ve had in a while. Only downside is it’s $75 for 1g...
This strain is great for both daytime and night time use, as smaller amounts are extremely stimulating while larger amounts can be sedating. It is definitely able to leave you couch locked. Very potent compared to the thc percentage, as I found a little bit goes a long way. I recommend this strain f...
THC percentage is low when compared the potency of effects. Great pain relief and body relaxation. This strain induces great indica dominate effects. Impress others by insisting they compare it to any other strain. I'm surprised it doesn't receive better reviews. So wrote I this, my first review. I'...
Took a little while to hit me. When it did it wasn’t a couch lock type. It was alittle head high for awhile but turned to a body high and eventually put me to sleep. Good for video games and right before bed.