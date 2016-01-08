ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 61 reviews

Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.

42 people reported 299 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 50%
Pain 33%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 26%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Diesel
parent
