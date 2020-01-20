ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pound Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pound Cake.

Pound Cake effects

22 people reported 104 effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain

January 20, 2020
d........3
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
this one is defo a creeper, but once it creeps up, it's like getting sucked into a black hole feet first. body change initiates at the extremities then to abdomen/back, finally head change sets in last, and heavy. nose is of fruity, gassy sweet dough, smoke faintly reflects same but is very smooth on both inhale and exhale regardless. made me a lil paranoid (along the lines of "be careful with that paring knife!"), but no anxiety at all. helped with my back pain and put me to sleep once it set in, which is rare for any strain and me lately. overall a great and novel indica that is worth a try for anyone.
7 people found this helpful
March 14, 2020
S........r
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This is insanely delicious and hits hard, London Poundcake is definitely a top shelf strain. The flavor is buttery smooth cake, with vanilla, lemon, and an earthy spice. It's so freaking tasty. The high is very calming without being sleepy. It provides an overwhelming sense of well being. It's very relaxing though, it's not something I'd smoke for activities. This worked very well for eliminating general anxiety and depression, more so than many other strains I've tried. This is in my top 5, it's up there with Zkittlez.
5 people found this helpful
December 4, 2019
T........1
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
The first time I tried this strain, it blew me away. The high was very relaxing, heavy, and enjoyable. Ive been smoking this more recently and have began growing it to help with my anxiety, insomnia, and appetite issues. Have found a new favorite strain.
4 people found this helpful
April 22, 2020
F........w
First hit is straight to the head, on the exhale after holding in you are gonna get a nice burn in the lungs. Once the THC of this beautiful strain wraps around your circulation you are gonna be on a high that’s not to overwhelming but also really enjoyable. On the come down you could become stuck for a good half hour but then super hero “sativa” comes back in cradling you to a mellow even high that can make any night enjoyable. A good 9.5 of 10. On your preference high of course. - malkjuice
2 people found this helpful
April 23, 2020
A........7
When I first smoked this strain I came in from outside and sat on my couch, me and my friend looked at each other and both thought we would need to go out and smoke more because we didn’t feel it, but then my mouth suddenly curled up into the biggest smile ever and I got the biggest wave of euphoria I had ever had. After the wave of laughing and creativity, We got very relaxed, I remember saying it felt like we were in an early 70s movie. It was a great sleep and in the morning there was no after effect.
2 people found this helpful
December 5, 2019
t........7
Smooth thick 🍪 tasting hybrid burns great buds nice and fluffy
1 person found this helpful
February 3, 2020
A........y
did not like this strain. made me paranoid and I couldn't even breath properly, made me anxious. body high was good but the side effects were not witnessed like this before.
1 person found this helpful
December 14, 2019
j........0
The best of the best depending on your supplier. It’s a good body and head high. The flowers are purple and green and crystal. Depending on your day might get paranoid.
1 person found this helpful
