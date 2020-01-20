this one is defo a creeper, but once it creeps up, it's like getting sucked into a black hole feet first. body change initiates at the extremities then to abdomen/back, finally head change sets in last, and heavy. nose is of fruity, gassy sweet dough, smoke faintly reflects same but is very smooth on both inhale and exhale regardless. made me a lil paranoid (along the lines of "be careful with that paring knife!"), but no anxiety at all. helped with my back pain and put me to sleep once it set in, which is rare for any strain and me lately. overall a great and novel indica that is worth a try for anyone.