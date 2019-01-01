ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lost Coast Ghost is as mysterious and phantasmagorical as one might guess. This strain is the supposed cross of Lost Coast OG and Ghost OG, a popular OG Kush phenotype. Lost Coast OG combines Chemdawg, Pakistani Kush, and Lemon Thai genetics to add gas, citrus, spice, and floral elements to the earthy, citrus-rich terpene profile of Ghost OG. Combined, these strains create zesty buds that fill the room with thick, smoky spirits while its effects weigh heavily into the limbs.

