Lost Coast Ghost is as mysterious and phantasmagorical as one might guess. This strain is the supposed cross of Lost Coast OG and Ghost OG, a popular OG Kush phenotype. Lost Coast OG combines Chemdawg, Pakistani Kush, and Lemon Thai genetics to add gas, citrus, spice, and floral elements to the earthy, citrus-rich terpene profile of Ghost OG. Combined, these strains create zesty buds that fill the room with thick, smoky spirits while its effects weigh heavily into the limbs.
Lost Coast Ghost
