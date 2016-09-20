ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Love Potion #9 is an indica-dominant strain with a sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects best suited for evening use.

This sweet lady got my heart pumpin' and put me in a GREAT mood. If you're dealing with anxiety and/or depression, Love Potion #9 might prove to be helpful. In spite of the fact that Leafly's Strain Highlights recommends it for evening use, I wouldn't say that this strain slowed me down too much. ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
If you want something that if you hit it light you can get a lot of things done,or hit it medium to watch a movie or play video games ,a little more and good nite . I'am a heavy loooong time smoker and it gets me tour up with just a little after grinding it. ALL GREENS in young town is my new spot l...
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
I was so bummed because I tried this strain because I thought it'd have similar effects to love portion #1. this one is just relaxing, but with a very roller coaster head feel. Not very good for hanging out, as all the jokes are suddenly unfunny, but this would be good for some yoga, art, or ot...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Just this from All Greens and WOW its REALLY good the Flavor is excellent the effect is very mellow but very pleasant and not overwhelming....:)
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
it was a pretty nice bud, to be honest. it got me decently stoned, and really did help calm my back down. (I have 2 vertebrae out of place) I can really appreciate the flavour and smell of this bud, as they are both quite citrusy and smooth. bong rips are a piece of cake with this strain, and it's...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains
