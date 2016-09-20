ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Love Potion #9
  4. Reviews

Love Potion #9 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Love Potion #9.

Reviews

47

Avatar for sm0kr
Member since 2017
Good overall taste, smell and effects. Felt a tickle in my navel but not an aphrodisiac as I assumed. Duration of a 3 hit session was 1 1/2 hours.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for JaccHART
Member since 2019
With a relaxing high, I would suggest heading to bed as the come down can lead to quite the headache.
Relaxed
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Very nice strain. Makes me so hungry!!
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for DJ_TIGGZ
Member since 2019
Well opened her up and was immediately transported to a mental vision of hot sex on a platter! Seriously, the flower smells so fruity and sensual! Tasted great too!
Avatar for bobdobolina
Member since 2018
Hit and miss depending on grower but best feel good stuff there is!
Avatar for 1800potdoctor
Member since 2017
I was hitting my pipe in the shed at my house, filled Love Potion #9. This strain is amazing, It took away all my stress after one bowl. I then walked inside after smoking that one bowl and realized that the power went out. So I entertained myself for an hour and a half waiting for the power to come...
Avatar for Vice.Deepsoul
Member since 2017
Pureweedexpress introduced me to this strain and it's now my favorite! Euphoric! Energizing! Is the way I describe it. Noticed after running out of my regular Jack Herrer didn't give me the munchies!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative