Luckleberries #59 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Luckleberries #59.

Luckleberries #59 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Luckleberries #59 reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Berry
50% of people taste the flavor berry
Cheese
25% of people taste the flavor cheese
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus

