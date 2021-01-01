Loading…

Luckleberries #59

Hybrid
Picture of Luckleberries #59
stock photo similar to luckleberries #59
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
aroused

Luckleberries #59 is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing King Louis XIII and Huckleberry Kush. Not much is known about the effects of this strain. 

Luckleberries #59 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Luckleberries #59 reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Berry
50% of people taste the flavor berry
Cheese
25% of people taste the flavor cheese
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus

Luckleberries #59 reviews7

Similar to Luckleberries #59

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
