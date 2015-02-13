ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Madzilla
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Madzilla

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

5 5 reviews

Madzilla

Madzilla

Madzilla is an indica strain from Los Angeles that crosses King Louis XIII and OG Raskal's Fire OG. Its big bulbous colas are an array of dark green hues with bright orange pistils and a thick layer of sticky trichomes. Madzilla carries a sweet pine aroma and an earthy taste with floral undertones. The full-body indica effects calm the mind and relax sore muscles and body pains.

Reviews

5

more reviews
write a review

Find Madzilla nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Madzilla nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
King Louis XIII
parent
Strain
Madzilla

Products with Madzilla

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Madzilla nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Stephen Hawking Kush, Boy Scout Cookies, Southern Lights, Cinderella’s Dream, and More
New Strains Alert: Stephen Hawking Kush, Boy Scout Cookies, Southern Lights, Cinderella’s Dream, and More