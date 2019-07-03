ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Magic Melon

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

Avatar for IceGotGas
Member since 2019
Fyre sticky dense buds bright orange hairs
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Mango Sherbert
Magic Melon