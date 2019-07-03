ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Magic Melon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Magic Melon.

Avatar for Shadmificent27
Member since 2016
I'm growing g this strain right now. it is definitely not a disappointment with it's super fruity aroma and smooth oily stalks. my plants will finish out at about 13 feet tall and about 16 feet wide. the flower production on them is absolutely amazing. August 20th and full heady 4 to 5 foot long col...
Avatar for IceGotGas
Member since 2019
Fyre sticky dense buds bright orange hairs
