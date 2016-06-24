ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Magnum PI is a sativa-dominant strain with its genetic origins cloaked in a Hawaiian shirt of pure mystery. This stimulating cross, supposedly created by Seahorse Gardens near the Puget Sound, exhibits hints of citrus and sweet earth on the nose. The effects have been described as clear-headed and stimulating, which makes this strain a perfect accompaniment for outdoor activities.

Avatar for greensandgrains
Member since 2016
This is exactly what I like in a sativa; clear head-ed high, relief of low-level pain, uplifting, non-drowsy, non-munchie inducing and relaxing. Magnum PI, at first impression, is boss. It's effortless to function as normal even at the peak of stonieness and the high fades away, no tired crash.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
So this baby is now elevated to my top 25 Sativa strains. Long lasting energy and happy thoughts. Get some, take it to the forest, partake and hit the high trail...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Dread80
Member since 2016
A good Sativa that will clear your head and get you into a positive mood. Can be a creeper 10 mins. Really nice on the lungs and not too dank. It does'nt leave you coughing your lungs out. I would put this into a great for work category. Not too strong, but a nice even energy throughout the body. ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for dablifecinex
Member since 2014
Sativa dominant good for accounting homework, the buds provide an alert high with subtle hints limonene and pinene
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 11hydroxythc
Member since 2017
very nice light earthy with citrus on the finish. the buds were very fluffy and had a very strong pine on the smell. effects were mild. I felt a slight tingle in my cheeks all head with no body from what I can tell. would definitely use this as a weekend day strain.
FocusedTinglyUplifted
