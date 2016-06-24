Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Magnum PI.
Reviews
17
CrazyDancingCripple
Member since 2018
The song I choose for this strain is Taio Cruz’s Dynamite. I came to dance, you know? I wish I had more of this, but I just used my last little pieces.
I took a few hits and feel stoned. It tasted good, a hint of citrus, and was smooth.
My pain is still pretty intense, and I’ve felt my legs tryin...
Legit bud. Picked up in SeaTac and keeps my mind very focused but not hungry or talkative. I cannot seem to focus on anything but exactly what I'm doing --like not having a periphery. Don't know if I'm happy or if it's just that I am so focused on a task that I don't much think about anything else (...
Treehawk farms has a magnum pi that tastes like oranges and grapefruit. Looks tight frosty and bright. Got me talkative, euphoric, and uplifted. Slight anxiety but not to bad. Decent effects. Great taste though. I wouldn’t get again.
I recommend this for day use and activities.
On the exhale the orange and citrus flavors cling to your taste buds while you wait for the fun to begin. A mellow uplifting happiness comes from out of nowhere to say hello. Soon after you realize how clear headed you feel. Almost like your mental A game just turned on, despite what time of day or ...
I dont know anything about any company called Seahorse, but i can tell you this strain was created by a friend of mine name Ray. I had an Agent Orange seed i cracked from an old TGA pack back in like 2010. It turned out to be a monster phenome (but with a greasy orange smell that i didnt like, li...
Agent Orange crossed with Blue Hawaiian creates this sexy orange zesty stache that is Magnum PI. Focused. Creative. Uplifting. Long lasting. The flavors are incredible. It left me with a lovely orange zest that lingered most of the day. Simply perfect, just like Magnum. <3
Sativa lovers rejoice! After a few puffs on this I experienced blissful euphoria I was energized happy and focused! Made me super friendly to all the people in the market. lol Felt like I was on top of the world and could accomplish anything! This Sh. is Fiiiiiire tasty and smooth.
This was righ...
very nice light earthy with citrus on the finish. the buds were very fluffy and had a very strong pine on the smell. effects were mild. I felt a slight tingle in my cheeks all head with no body from what I can tell. would definitely use this as a weekend day strain.