Mango Dream reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Dream.

Reviews

45

Avatar for HarveyDent_420
Member since 2019
Bruh this shit fire asf straight up. 2 bowls. Gone.
Avatar for Feedizzal
Member since 2019
Nice pick me up.. Happy buzz - Day Smoke
Avatar for spookygeorge
Member since 2017
This is my go-to for when I go to class, and want to participate in class discussions. Love for social gatherings, and definitely potent enough for me to be stoned to hell but very well functioning! -Happy Blazin’
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shadowfaz16
Member since 2016
One of personal favourites. I would describe it as a great mood uplifter with energising body effects without it being hazy at all. More energising than trippy but one of the best to use throughout the day cause it’ll make you talkative as well! 5/5!
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Ankush22
Member since 2016
One of the best smelling sativas I've ever tried! The best of both parents blue dream and mango. It's aroma and taste is very sweet and unique. Great sativa for watching games with and being actively social.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for Focuspoint
Member since 2016
It’s a nice mellow, and stable head high. I get a relaxed feeling from this strain, not as an energetic feeling from most sativa’s i’ve smoked. I got a little slight pinch headaches at times (not every time) I also felt anxious at times, but I also did not smoke for a while before smoking mango drea...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lucasprotic420
Member since 2017
Does anyone saw the purple on the inside of the nug?
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for JdotPdot
Member since 2017
Smells great tastes better. Awesome head high. I cleaned my apt very energetic on this strain.
