Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is my go-to for when I go to class, and want to participate in class discussions. Love for social gatherings, and definitely potent enough for me to be stoned to hell but very well functioning!
-Happy Blazin’
One of personal favourites. I would describe it as a great mood uplifter with energising body effects without it being hazy at all. More energising than trippy but one of the best to use throughout the day cause it’ll make you talkative as well! 5/5!
One of the best smelling sativas I've ever tried! The best of both parents blue dream and mango. It's aroma and taste is very sweet and unique. Great sativa for watching games with and being actively social.
It’s a nice mellow, and stable head high. I get a relaxed feeling from this strain, not as an energetic feeling from most sativa’s i’ve smoked. I got a little slight pinch headaches at times (not every time) I also felt anxious at times, but I also did not smoke for a while before smoking mango drea...