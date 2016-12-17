ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Mango Dream

Mango Dream

Mango Dream might be just the fresh burst of energy you need to get going. Most likely a cross of Mango and Blue Dream, this sativa serves up an instant mental boost, much like a morning cup of coffee. While it can have mild pain relief effects, this Dream is more for those who are looking for a cerebral rush. Flowers will be frosty with trichomes and have rich mango-hued hairs.

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Had some really dense Mango Dream nugs and really got the chance to partake of this strain in full force. After a bowl, immediately feeling very significant pain relief (was in a car accident recently, nerves damage in back/neck) - however, extremely lazy and sleepy. The pain relief benefits and buz...
CreativeSleepy
Avatar for cy
Member since 2010
Picked this strain up from World Cann this week. Most likely Blue Dream x Mango, which had me pretty excited as I love Blue Dream and Mango is highly reviewed here on Leafly. Decent flavor, smoke although I was hoping for more of the Mango namesake in the taste. Pretty strong stuff, but was able to ...
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for u420
Member since 2013
I haven't been able to confirm the genetics of this strain. the only rumor I've heard is Blue Dream x Mango, but that doesn't seem right based upon the effects. Anyone have any ideas? I acquired a sample of this strain at Oregon's Finest in PDX. I got a sample because it was sick frosty. The loosely...
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Irishbillygoat
Member since 2014
Tasty. Not a put you down for the day high. Nice mello high
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for shadowfaz16
Member since 2016
One of personal favourites. I would describe it as a great mood uplifter with energising body effects without it being hazy at all. More energising than trippy but one of the best to use throughout the day cause it’ll make you talkative as well! 5/5!
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Mango
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Mango Dream

