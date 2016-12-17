Mango Dream might be just the fresh burst of energy you need to get going. Most likely a cross of Mango and Blue Dream, this sativa serves up an instant mental boost, much like a morning cup of coffee. While it can have mild pain relief effects, this Dream is more for those who are looking for a cerebral rush. Flowers will be frosty with trichomes and have rich mango-hued hairs.
Mango Dream
Show all
write a review
Member since 2010
Member since 2010
Member since 2013
Member since 2014
Member since 2016
Mango Dream
Show all