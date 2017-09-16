Mango Habanero by Taste Budz is a sweet and spicy SFV OG phenotype descending from The Cali Connection’s famous genetics. The dense buds smell like tropical salsa with notes of pepper, herbs, mango peel, and sour funk. Its spicy aroma can be a little overpowering, but the sweet finish and carefree buzz transport consumers to a blissful shoreline. The grower recommends Mango Habanero for consumers suffering from nausea, inflammation, and depression.