Hybrid

Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero by Taste Budz is a sweet and spicy SFV OG phenotype descending from The Cali Connection’s famous genetics. The dense buds smell like tropical salsa with notes of pepper, herbs, mango peel, and sour funk. Its spicy aroma can be a little overpowering, but the sweet finish and carefree buzz transport consumers to a blissful shoreline. The grower recommends Mango Habanero for consumers suffering from nausea, inflammation, and depression.  

Avatar for Tonynintendo
Member since 2016
Phenomenal. Boosted my entire day
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for SecondandYDGn
Member since 2015
A decent strain not too bad but I don’t think mine was grown to it’s fullest potential.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for kernel.cannabis
Member since 2018
great tasting great for me in the studio I recommend this for me and other artists
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

SFV OG
Mango Habanero