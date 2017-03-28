We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts& shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&& 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Really feel this strain in whole head, floating feel, energizes and focuses me. I have been wake-N-bake with this strain for few days in a row now and it is nice way to kick start your day. Great floating, uplifted, happy feel plus energy and focus to get things done. Overall great strain. Must try....
Got as a vape cart and love it. It’s blissful and happy. It’s also motivating. I love to puff on this prior to a workout and/or meditation session—it’s a focus-enhancer for me! Good daytime strain. Tastes tropical and sweet, as well. One of my favorites all-around.