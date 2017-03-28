ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Maui Wowie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Maui Wowie.

1041 people reported 7376 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 45%
Creative 39%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for Dynamite089
Member since 2014
(Dab Cartridge) One of my top favorites. Always delivers wonderful effects. Great for day-time use. This strain gives me some of the most euphoric and uplifting highs out there.
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Member since 2020
Really feel this strain in whole head, floating feel, energizes and focuses me. I have been wake-N-bake with this strain for few days in a row now and it is nice way to kick start your day. Great floating, uplifted, happy feel plus energy and focus to get things done. Overall great strain. Must try....
Avatar for mightybishop
Member since 2018
Got as a vape cart and love it. It’s blissful and happy. It’s also motivating. I love to puff on this prior to a workout and/or meditation session—it’s a focus-enhancer for me! Good daytime strain. Tastes tropical and sweet, as well. One of my favorites all-around.
Avatar for snscody
Member since 2020
4 star Bison Cannabis
Avatar for Katrina_janae12
Member since 2019
Amazing. Amazing. Amazing!!! One of my favorites💕
Avatar for SoundVibration
Member since 2020
I like it. Not fair to ask me to be myhrodical and articulate. For christ sakes, I list my mind this afternoon and just found it 8 minutes ago
Avatar for stapleswitch
Member since 2020
