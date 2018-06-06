Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great strain for the disconcerning smoker. Typical Afghan Indica strain with fast forming, resinous flowers, a strong skunky stinky hash smell on contact. It doesn’t smell a whole lot of smell unless you touch it or grind it.
It has a nice bushy structure with flowers everywhere. Frosty as all hel...