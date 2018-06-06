ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Mazari
Mazari reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mazari.

Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
A nice typical indica it is slightly sweet skunky and sticky. Nice bud formation and many trichomes. A slow start but then total body relaxation followed by pain relief and sleep. Very nice
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Macattck
Member since 2018
I do believe that mazar l sharif x skunk#1 was originally done by barney farms and its called lsd now im starting to see it called new name's and treated as if its2 a new strain but its not
feelings
Avatar for JasbadSirron
Member since 2017
Great strain for the disconcerning smoker. Typical Afghan Indica strain with fast forming, resinous flowers, a strong skunky stinky hash smell on contact. It doesn’t smell a whole lot of smell unless you touch it or grind it. It has a nice bushy structure with flowers everywhere. Frosty as all hel...
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
