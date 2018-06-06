Mazari by Seedman is an indica-leaning mixture of potent and popular genetics. Created by crossing Mazar I Sharif and Skunk #1, Mazari delivers a pungent and flavorful terpene profile. It produces massive amounts of resin (thanks to its Afghani genetics) and an impressive aroma and yield. This strain finishes flowering in 8-9 weeks, and produces a hashish-forward bouquet and flavor. Enjoy Mazari for a potent and relaxing body high that rushes to the head and melts over the limbs.