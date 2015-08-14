ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

Avatar for paddyw
Member since 2017
This gives a really clear headed high. Very mellow, no anxiety, but uplifting and cerebral. Doesn't lock you down like an indica at all, even though the parent strains would make you think so. Logical thinking is very lucid and clear, easy to converse. This bud isn't the strongest I've had, but it i...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for AerosolNinja
Member since 2017
Enjoyable enhancement or wellbeing feeling. Awesome activity and day use. Fun to exercise on too, my bike ride back from smoking at the lake was glorious. Time felt both accelerated and slowed done. Feelings of being outside myself at times or in like a video game first person view with a high FOV...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
One of the many grams I picked up at The Oregon Grown Gift Shop today was Day Tripper, mostly because it was only $7/gram and I hadn't tried it before. It tested at 21. 18% THC and CBD 1.29%. It smells citrussy and tastes a bit like metallic grapefruit, and it left a buttery taste in my mouth after...
Uplifted
Avatar for cresaywat
Member since 2015
This is one I keep coming back to. Smells so good, clean and sweet, and it hits smooth. Really relaxed high, happy and creative. I love it in the morning, but it's great any time!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for supauglycat
Member since 2015
If you are "veteran" smoker then this guy will give you just a light high. Good for day and will keep you focused
FocusedRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Medicine Man
parent
Second strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain
Day Tripper

