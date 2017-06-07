Megalodon, named for the prehistoric shark of the same name, is a sativa-dominant strain with a trichome-rich lineage. This strain was created by crossing Great White Shark x White Widow x Snow White, alluding to the dense blanket of trichomes that coats it. The Canadian-born strain smells of fresh cut grass and skunk. Megalodon’s effects are heady and uplifting, making it ideal for focus, creativity, and shrugging off depression. Pair this strain with a sunny day for best possible results.