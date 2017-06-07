ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Megalodon, named for the prehistoric shark of the same name, is a sativa-dominant strain with a trichome-rich lineage. This strain was created by crossing Great White Shark x White Widow x Snow White, alluding to the dense blanket of trichomes that coats it. The Canadian-born strain smells of fresh cut grass and skunk. Megalodon’s effects are heady and uplifting, making it ideal for focus, creativity, and shrugging off depression. Pair this strain with a sunny day for best possible results. 

giopanth
Member since 2016
A strain with a name like this is obviously flame🔥🔥🔥
SleepyUplifted
StefanCurry43
Member since 2017
I don't wanna spoil anything about this stuff, because the experience is consistently special.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
StaySpacey
Member since 2014
Received 2 g of this at a local dispensary as a freebie with purchase. I rarely dabble with Sativas but the name sold me and plus it looked Amazing! Dark lime green flowers absolutely covered in white crystals. It smelled like skunky lemon wafers to me. I took a few bong rips on a rainy afternoon a...
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
BeautTee
Member since 2016
Megalodon alleviates Pain. Paired up with another comparable Strain makes Megalodon the most Superior Strain offered by Pot Cargo (ie. adding Purple Afghan); such that you smoke those two strains separately to optimize on each strain's flavor and unique characteristics. Megalodon is Earthy with a ...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
thottiesniper
Member since 2017
amazing strain! everytime i have it i can stay up for hours and forget any stress or school and anything ! and the one thing is i dont get headaches like it says so thats also a bonus
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Lineage

Snow White
Great White Shark
Megalodon

