ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Northern Lights #5 x Haze
  • Leafly flower of Northern Lights #5 x Haze

Sativa

Northern Lights #5 x Haze

Northern Lights #5 x Haze

A sativa from Sensi Seeds, Northern Lights #5 x Haze is a vigorous strain bred to improve upon Haze’s flowering time and bud structure. With zesty flavors of pungent spice, this 70% sativa delivers an invigorating cerebral buzz that seems to boost sensory awareness. Though the indica in her shines through in density and growth stature, this strain carefully preserves an uplifting high that’s perfect for daytime use.

Reviews

44

Show all

Avatar for Trilly1
Member since 2016
Absolutely amazing. I honestly have never expercined such an amazing high. You can use it as daytime and nightime. It won't keep you up like an strong Sativa, but it won't couchlock you either. The taste & smell is very good as well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticSleepyUplifted
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
Literally the greatest marijuana I have ever smoked. The anxiety relief and calmness of the NTL was clear and the haze cerebral experience resulted in blissful synergy. I didn't think that it could get better than straight haze but I was wrong and so glad that I tried this strain. If you see it on...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ECNALUBMA
Member since 2015
Northern Lights Haze is an amazing medical strain. Haze strains can cause tachycardia; the Northern Lights component of this strain, helps balance the positive chronotropic effects haze can illicit. Clear and happy without sedation; yet tonic and calming like lulu lemons:) Run, play and be happ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for kingrob1017
Member since 2017
It makes me feel happy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NORCO4LIFE
Member since 2016
One of my favourite Sativa strains at this time.. I picked this up solely for daytime use to treat anxiety. Before anyone says anything about using Sativa for Anxiety, if you use a moderate to low dose, it’s perfect such a use. The batch I currently have is crystal coated, hand trimmed, and beautifu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Northern Lights #5 x Haze

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x HazeUser uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x HazeUser uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x HazeUser uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x HazeUser uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x HazeUser uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x HazeUser uploaded image of Northern Lights #5 x Haze
more
photos
New Strains Alert: G.O.A.T., Chronic Thunder, Jamba Juice, and More
New Strains Alert: G.O.A.T., Chronic Thunder, Jamba Juice, and More

Most popular in