Michigan Melons is a hybrid weed strain with a genetic lineage stemming from Melon Cake and Pure Michigan. This balanced hybrid showcases a blend of sativa and indica characteristics, offering users a diverse and enjoyable experience. Michigan Melons possesses approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, delivering a well-rounded profile suitable for a wide range of cannabis consumers. With a THC content that typically falls between 18% and 22%, this strain caters to both beginners and seasoned users alike. Users report feeling uplifted and happy, making it an excellent choice for recreational enjoyment. Additionally, medical marijuana patients often turn to Michigan Melons to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Michigan Melons features flavors that encompass fruity, sweet, and tropical notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is typically myrcene, contributing to its appealing aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Michigan Melons can vary depending on location and market demand but typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience Michigan Melons, please consider sharing your insights by leaving a strain review.