Hybrid

Silver Surfer

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is a sativa-dominant hybrid whose potent cerebral effects may have you feeling like you’re zipping through the space with your super-hero powers. This strain is very energetic and motivates many to check things off their lists or inspires talkative social activities. The indica effects are subtle and help to end this high on a relaxing note. This strain is true medical quality, so it may be a bit too active for new patients or those who experience anxiety. Silver Surfer is a cross of Super Silver Haze and Blue Dream. Plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks with large, crystal-covered yields.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

67 reported effects from 41 people

    Reviews

    65

    Avatar for deadvirgo
    Member since 2014
    This is the best strain I've ever smoked. Normally, I'm too paranoid to drive within about 4 or 5 hours of smoking, but when it's Silver Surfer, I could drive a fucking plane under a bridge without breaking a sweat. If you get the chance, smoke a fat bowl of this shit and you'll see where I'm coming...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for cannachris46
    Member since 2015
    This strain just works for me. The past 3 days I was up at 3:30 a.m. to drive into work 11 hour days and having a bowl of Silver Surfer each morning helped me work more focused and efficiently. It's definitely more effective as a wake and bake strain than later in the day (for me). The other nice th...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    numb-stoner reviews SILVER SURFER, from CPA/Nuggetry ---------------------------------- Smell: Musky citrus cheese.Essentially, if you want to know the smell, imagine what it would be like if you threw super silver haze and kali mist in the same jar. Buzz: It's a good sativa dominant b...
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for Hendertucky
    Member since 2016
    I picked up a gram of Silver Surfer to try by Evergreen Organix. 24.6 THC, 0.05 CBD. I found the bud to be a little dry. After smoking one bowl, my goodness did it hit me hard. I immediately got anxious and my chest got tight. Laid down and focused on my breathing. (FYI this is a great trick to calm...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for kroniqtopus
    Member since 2016
    My new favorite strain. Very relaxing with a nice euphoric high. Gonna go get more today!
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
    Lineage

    Strain
    Silver Surfer
    Strain child
    Mission Kush
    child

