ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Monster OG from The Green Element is a hybrid strain that crosses a heavy OG indica with an OG Kush and SFV OG hybrid. With a THC profile that can stretch past 26 percent, Monster OG’s effects come on strong to relax muscles, soothe pains, relieve stress, increase the appetite, and promote rest. Stout plants produce tights resin-packed buds that carry a blend of deep, earthy diesel and subtle burnt spice notes.

Avatar for YUNGBagG421
Member since 2015
I recently scored a few grams of Monster OG, and let me tell you all out there, this must be one of the best strains I've ever indulged in. Since i'm fairly new to the Kush Game, this strain was particularly on a higher level than my other experiences with kush. This is perfect as a nightcap (a nigh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Monster OG is by far the most fire OG we sampled on our visit to LA. The authenticity of the SFV OG cut bred back with OG Kush can be detected as the Monster OG bomb rushes your dome with waves of healing inspiration and heavy heady Indica goodness. If you are in LA make sure you check out the true ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for JustL3x
Member since 2016
I'm actually high AF right now as I type this. Omg, I've been out of country for a month, came back and was ready to smoke and this strain has absolutely took me there. It hits you pretty fast and if a total head and body high. Don't try to drive if you've smoke this stuff, it's intense. now that I'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for lbrockz
Member since 2017
I think this is one of top favorites strains, this one is a great for pain, the taste is strong i like it. I would prefer to smoke this one before going to sleep, i def buying this strain again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for TurboMatix
Member since 2014
beutifull strain, verry heavy and relaxing effects but still leaves you clear headed enough to go about your day. Make sure to stock the fridge b4 trying this one , or be close to a buffet, the munchies are real with this one :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Monster OG

User uploaded image of Monster OGUser uploaded image of Monster OGUser uploaded image of Monster OGUser uploaded image of Monster OGUser uploaded image of Monster OGUser uploaded image of Monster OGUser uploaded image of Monster OG
